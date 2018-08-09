Tronox Ltd (TROX) CEO Acquires $203,640.00 in Stock

Tronox Ltd (OTCMKTS:TROX) CEO Jeffry N. Quinn acquired 12,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $203,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,669.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tronox opened at $17.05 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Tronox Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

TROX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. MED reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Tronox to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tronox from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tronox by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 34.8% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 21.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tronox by 6.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Limited is engaged in production and marketing of titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2). The Company’s TiO2 products are critical components of everyday applications, such as coatings, plastics, paper and other applications. The Company’s mineral sands business consists primarily of two product streams: titanium feedstock and zircon.

