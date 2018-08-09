Triumph Group (TGI) Bonds Trading 1.3% Higher Earnings

An issue of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) debt rose 1.3% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.25% coupon and is set to mature on June 1, 2022. The debt is now trading at $90.25. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its stock price. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Triumph Group had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

TGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Triumph Group to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 52,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $979.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.