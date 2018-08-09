Triple-S Management (GTS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Triple-S Management Corporation is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. It is the largest managed care company in Puerto Rico, serving approximately one million members across all regions. Triple-S offers a broad portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare and Reform (similar to Medicaid) markets. In addition to its managed care business, Triple-S provides life and property and casualty insurance in Puerto Rico. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:GTS opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Triple-S Management has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.22.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Triple-S Management will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

