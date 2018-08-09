Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP) PT Set at $48.00 by Wedbush

Wedbush set a $48.00 price objective on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the travel company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $49.00 price objective on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.94.

Shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock opened at $54.73 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $62.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The travel company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.86 million. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dipchand Nishar sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $199,748.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Noel Bertram Watson sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $35,002.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,906.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,768 shares of company stock worth $1,012,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 10,215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,881 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

