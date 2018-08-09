Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 10th.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

NASDAQ TRMT opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $17.94.

Tremont Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused primarily on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate (CRE). Its investments also include subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans and preferred equity interests in entities that own middle market and transitional CRE.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.