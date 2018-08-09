TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 66,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $5,137,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,786,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,382,000 after acquiring an additional 33,220 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $7,532,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $40.00 target price on TreeHouse Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Shares of THS opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $74.57.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Erik Thomas Kahler sold 14,100 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $716,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maurice Alkemade sold 884 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $45,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.