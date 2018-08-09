Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $226,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Stock

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Waldron LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF opened at $167.72 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $170.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.5952 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

