Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,257 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 137,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 57,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 12,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,523,447. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

