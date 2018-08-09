Traders Sell Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) on Strength (FXI)

Traders sold shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) on strength during trading on Thursday. $88.75 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $121.54 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $32.79 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares China Large-Cap ETF had the 22nd highest net out-flow for the day. iShares China Large-Cap ETF traded up $0.62 for the day and closed at $43.29

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 100,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,508,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

