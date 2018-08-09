Traders Buy Large Volume of Leggett & Platt Put Options (LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,428 put options on the company. This is an increase of 848% compared to the average daily volume of 467 put options.

In other news, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 29,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $1,289,544.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,069.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $220,952.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,452.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $553,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after buying an additional 27,059 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEG stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

