Traders Buy Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) on weakness during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $1,487.97 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,423.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $64.13 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had the 5th highest net in-flow for the day. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock traded down ($1.88) for the day and closed at $183.81Specifically, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,115 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.58, for a total value of $81,655,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,432,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,533,529 in the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $235.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

The stock has a market cap of $516.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4,170.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 8,858,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,170,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,793,297,000 after buying an additional 5,107,163 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 21,254.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,612,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after buying an additional 3,595,367 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1,559.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,990,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $477,822,000 after buying an additional 2,810,076 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the first quarter valued at $430,727,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

