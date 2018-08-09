Traders Buy Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $54.89 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $29.31 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.58 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Bristol-Myers Squibb had the 33rd highest net in-flow for the day. Bristol-Myers Squibb traded down ($0.64) for the day and closed at $59.53

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $134,854,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 154.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,900,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,130 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,296,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,753 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 353.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,546,000 after acquiring an additional 906,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

