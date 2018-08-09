Trade Desk (TTD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.29. 1,906,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.04. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $97.87.

In related news, CFO Paul Ross sold 13,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,002,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Randall Pickles sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $6,219,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,840 shares of company stock valued at $54,958,733 over the last 90 days. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Vertical Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

