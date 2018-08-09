Tractor Supply (TSCO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 17,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 35.24%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.62.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $488,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $392,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,601.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,146 shares of company stock worth $2,890,607 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.