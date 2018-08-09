TPI Composites (TPIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. TPI Composites had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $230.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.29 million.

TPIC stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,240. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPIC. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Roth Capital set a $37.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Equity Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $15,540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Philip J. Deutch sold 578,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $15,172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,970,622 shares of company stock valued at $106,092,725. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

