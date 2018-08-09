Tp Icap (TCAP) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday. They currently have GBX 380 ($4.92) price target on the stock.

TCAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Numis Securities restated an under review rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 504.78 ($6.53).

Get Tp Icap alerts:

TCAP stock opened at GBX 292.80 ($3.79) on Monday. Tp Icap has a 52 week low of GBX 438.79 ($5.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 560.60 ($7.26).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%.

In related news, insider Rupert Robson purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £37,310 ($48,297.73). Also, insider Michael C. Heaney purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.73) per share, for a total transaction of £88,600 ($114,692.56).

About Tp Icap

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. The company operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Tp Icap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tp Icap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.