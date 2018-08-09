Toyota Motor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (TM)

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,194 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,094% compared to the typical volume of 100 call options.

Shares of TM opened at $127.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $111.29 and a one year high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.39. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $69.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.55 billion. equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 13,192.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 279,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 277,429 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2,399.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 124,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,293,000 after acquiring an additional 119,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,765,000 after acquiring an additional 74,109 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 252.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 70,799 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter worth $6,428,000. 0.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

