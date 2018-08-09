TowneBank (TOWN) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TowneBank earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.3185964117495 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

TOWN stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.99. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $35.30.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $137.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.65 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.11%. analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TOWN shares. BidaskClub cut TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

