Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 662.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

NYSE TD opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 22.03%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.5239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 48.11%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.