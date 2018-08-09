Tobam Increases Stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

Tobam grew its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,058 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 12.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Plains GP stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. Plains GP Holdings LP has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.62%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

