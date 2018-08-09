Tobam Buys New Position in Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Tobam bought a new stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,848,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,415,000 after purchasing an additional 52,753 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Middleby from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.88.

Shares of Middleby traded down $0.51, reaching $119.92, on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,585. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.73. Middleby Corp has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $138.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $668.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.88 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

