Tobam Buys 15,804 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Tobam grew its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.92.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 81,489 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $12,778,290.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 8,336 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,310,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,122,393.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,939 shares of company stock worth $18,698,946. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy opened at $170.63 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.24. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $144.70 and a 52 week high of $172.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 49.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.27%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

