Tobam Acquires 2,600 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA)

Tobam raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,224,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,894,000 after purchasing an additional 225,091 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,608,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,592,000 after acquiring an additional 722,199 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,290,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,975,000 after acquiring an additional 190,325 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,475.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,709,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,164 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,927,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Karl William Werner sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $169,349.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,349.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,107 shares of company stock worth $392,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers traded up $0.39, hitting $34.91, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,959. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.