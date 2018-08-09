TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Position Boosted by Carnick & Kubik Group LLC

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,639 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,202 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 68,554 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies opened at $99.73 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $99.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $195,426.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,966,274.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $44,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. OTR Global began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Nomura increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Wedbush began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.76.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.