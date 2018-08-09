TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Holdings Trimmed by South State Corp

South State Corp lessened its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,756 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of South State Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. South State Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 280.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 906.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,691 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock opened at $98.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $98.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $44,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $195,426.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,966,274.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Loop Capital set a $84.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $99.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.76.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.