Timken (TKR) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $56.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TKR. ValuEngine downgraded Timken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Timken from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Timken from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Timken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Timken in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of Timken traded down $0.25, hitting $48.35, on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 4,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,463. Timken has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Timken had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $906.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Timken’s payout ratio is 42.59%.

In related news, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 4,002 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $196,498.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 269,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,252,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Timken in the first quarter worth about $40,486,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Timken in the first quarter worth about $24,615,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 46.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,218,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,552,000 after purchasing an additional 385,825 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 75.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 852,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,877,000 after purchasing an additional 365,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Timken by 46.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,352,000 after purchasing an additional 338,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

