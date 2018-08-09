Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.17. Timberland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,403 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,575 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

