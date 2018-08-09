Tigercoin Reaches Market Cap of $135,383.00 (TGC)

Tigercoin (CURRENCY:TGC) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Tigercoin has traded down 27% against the dollar. One Tigercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Tigercoin has a total market cap of $135,383.00 and $16.00 worth of Tigercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00021013 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00048240 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00050842 BTC.

Tigercoin Profile

Tigercoin (CRYPTO:TGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 6th, 2013. Tigercoin’s total supply is 43,536,800 coins. Tigercoin’s official Twitter account is @TigerCoin . Tigercoin’s official website is tigercoin.wordpress.com

Buying and Selling Tigercoin

Tigercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tigercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tigercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tigercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

