TI Fluid Systems’ (TIFS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Numis Securities in a report released on Thursday.

TIFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.79) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 252 ($3.26) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 329 ($4.26) to GBX 330 ($4.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TI Fluid Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 320.33 ($4.15).

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

TIFS stock opened at GBX 266 ($3.44) on Thursday. TI Fluid Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 227 ($2.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 274 ($3.55).

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.