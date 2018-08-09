Thingschain (TIC) Market Cap Hits $0.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. Thingschain has a total market cap of $0.00 and $1.25 million worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thingschain alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00047467 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004055 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00287441 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003708 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00068344 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.