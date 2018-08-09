Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Position Cut by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.3% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $103,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $104,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,608.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8,077.8% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.08.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific opened at $234.58 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.07 and a 52 week high of $236.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.17%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.95, for a total transaction of $11,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,122 shares in the company, valued at $74,892,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 206 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.43, for a total transaction of $44,172.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,879.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,256 shares of company stock worth $37,629,201. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.