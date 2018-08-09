Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) EVP Bradford J. Shafer Sells 31,300 Shares

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $874,522.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TBPH stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 104,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.80. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $35.90.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 261.70% and a negative net margin of 640.07%. analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Leerink Swann set a $31.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 22.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria.

