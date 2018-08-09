Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) EVP Bradford J. Shafer Sells 31,300 Shares

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $874,522.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of TBPH stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 104,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.80. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $35.90.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 261.70% and a negative net margin of 640.07%. analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 22.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.
About Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria.
