TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.10

Media stories about TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TherapeuticsMD earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.5415052316536 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXMD. ValuEngine downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price objective on TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD traded up $0.01, hitting $5.23, on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 98,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.53. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $7.66.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 80.75% and a negative net margin of 582.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. equities analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.