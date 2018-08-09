The Ultimate Software Group’s (ULTI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a $290.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Ultimate Software Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $284.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTI opened at $283.93 on Friday. The Ultimate Software Group has a one year low of $181.59 and a one year high of $297.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 350.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.94.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $271.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.84 million. sell-side analysts predict that The Ultimate Software Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, Chairman Marc D. Scherr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.41, for a total transaction of $2,794,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,571 shares in the company, valued at $56,600,363.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John C. Phenicie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.07, for a total transaction of $1,395,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,505 shares of company stock worth $4,329,184. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 512.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 268,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,546,000 after buying an additional 225,072 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 23,735.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 115,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,474,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,089,000 after buying an additional 95,410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 99.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,242,000 after buying an additional 76,158 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the first quarter worth about $16,378,000.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

