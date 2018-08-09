The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI) Insider Purchases $342,000.00 in Stock

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) insider Michael G. Barrett bought 100,000 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $342,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The Rubicon Project traded up $0.22, hitting $3.54, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,608. The Rubicon Project Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 144.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 million. equities research analysts expect that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUBI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 29.0% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 90,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 20,382 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 237.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 69,088 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.