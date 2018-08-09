The Providence Service (PRSC) Issues Earnings Results

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $411.79 million for the quarter. The Providence Service had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 8.39%.
The Providence Service traded down $0.84, reaching $65.12, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,331. The company has a market capitalization of $939.11 million, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.70. The Providence Service has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $83.90.
In other The Providence Service news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 60,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $4,368,162.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 422,896 shares of company stock worth $31,276,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.
About The Providence Service
The Providence Service Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare and workforce development services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Workforce Development Services (WD Services). The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
