The Providence Service (PRSC) Issues Earnings Results

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $411.79 million for the quarter. The Providence Service had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

The Providence Service traded down $0.84, reaching $65.12, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,331. The company has a market capitalization of $939.11 million, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.70. The Providence Service has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $83.90.

Get The Providence Service alerts:

In other The Providence Service news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 60,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $4,368,162.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 422,896 shares of company stock worth $31,276,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

PRSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare and workforce development services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Workforce Development Services (WD Services). The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.