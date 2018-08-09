The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Position Lifted by Suffolk Capital Management LLC

Suffolk Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,488 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.7% of Suffolk Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Suffolk Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Morningstar set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

In related news, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $5,178,803.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,337 shares in the company, valued at $9,121,817.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $2,246,043.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,822 shares of company stock worth $10,027,727. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola opened at $46.15 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $199.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.68%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

