The Carlyle Group (CG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.80.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $840.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 14,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $344,549.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,015.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $251,797,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,329,197 shares of company stock worth $253,721,987 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,504,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,124,000 after purchasing an additional 782,961 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,312,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,025,000 after purchasing an additional 312,596 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,047,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,312,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 911,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group LP is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

