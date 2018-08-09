Tezos Market Capitalization Achieves $1.00 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00025519 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC and Gate.io. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $1.90 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015488 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000400 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00347602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00194261 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00075319 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000175 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00014016 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 763,306,930 coins and its circulating supply is 607,489,041 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

