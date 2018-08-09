Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 9,259 Shares of AES Corp (AES)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AES were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AES. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in AES by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 17,034 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AES by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 18,884 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AES by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,141,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,976,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in AES by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 568,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 409,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in AES by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 71,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 29,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of AES opened at $13.63 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). AES had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. equities analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.