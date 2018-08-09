Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.23 Million Position in Navient Corp (NAVI)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,824 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Navient were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 376.8% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.75 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.09.

NAVI stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.17. Navient Corp has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $330.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.00 million. Navient had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

