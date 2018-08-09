Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.18 Million Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 98,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,127,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 32.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 81.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHDN. BidaskClub lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $317.00 price objective on Churchill Downs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Shares of Churchill Downs opened at $278.45 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.80 and a fifty-two week high of $314.60.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.30 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

