Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.98 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 188.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Motco bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth $204,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PKI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $73.36 and set a “fair value” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.53.

In related news, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $300,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 34,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $2,941,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $86.10 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.43 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $703.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

