Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 23.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.2% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,125,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,141,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,896,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,927,000 after buying an additional 90,196 shares in the last quarter.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates opened at $51.16 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 68.14%. The firm had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 7,740 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $385,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Benchmark raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.