Tether Price Reaches $1.00 (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Tether token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00015258 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, CoinTiger, BitMart and Cobinhood. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $2.41 billion and $2.62 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003392 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00345169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00194737 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000178 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014283 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $513.56 or 0.07823995 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 3,080,109,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,407,140,346 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, LBank, DigiFinex, BitMart, Iquant, C2CX, Exmo, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Bittrex, fex, BitForex, FCoin, Cryptopia, Kucoin, B2BX, CoinBene, IDAX, HitBTC, Liqui, MBAex, OOOBTC, ChaoEX, Binance, CoinEx, Kraken, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Bibox, CoinTiger, TOPBTC, Huobi, QBTC, EXX, OKEx, Upbit, Poloniex, BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.