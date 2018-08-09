Tesla (TSLA) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $308.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. Cowen set a $200.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $389.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.31.

Shares of Tesla traded down $17.89, reaching $352.45, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 16,621,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,170,313. The company has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Tesla has a one year low of $244.59 and a one year high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.55. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk purchased 55,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $343.19 per share, for a total transaction of $18,875,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total value of $1,077,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,736.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 150,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 23.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Tesla by 48.7% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 264,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,453,000 after purchasing an additional 86,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

