Tesla (TSLA) Given “Sell” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

“TSLA’s shares jolted yesterday on news that CEO Elon Musk was considering” taking the company private. Mr. Musk provided an option for existing shareholders to be bought out at $420/share or stay on as private investors. Based on our ownership analysis, the top 10 mutual fund holders own 41% of S/O, and insiders” account for 25% (Mr. Musk’s 20% stake and Tencent’s 5%). It is possible to envision a scenario whereby the top holders decide to stay on as private investors, as many believe the inherent value is substantially higher compared to today. In that hypothetical scenario, with insiders not selling, Tesla might only need to sell 57.6MM shares (or 34%) or $24BN. While this amount is large, and we do not know details of how it could be financed, it is theoretically possible.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.31.

Shares of TSLA traded down $18.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.04. 622,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,146,981. Tesla has a twelve month low of $244.59 and a twelve month high of $389.61. The stock has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.55. Tesla had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $671,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,208 shares in the company, valued at $53,813,518.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $343.19 per share, with a total value of $18,875,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

