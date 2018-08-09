Tesco PLC (TSCDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

TSCDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

Shares of Tesco traded up $0.06, reaching $10.18, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 260,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,146. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.37. Tesco has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

