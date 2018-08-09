TESARO (TSRO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “TESARO reported dismal second-quarter results, missing estimates on both counts. Its drug, Zejula has performed well since its approval in early 2017, gaining lead in U.S. ovarian cancer market share in the PARP inhibitor segment. The drug also has bright prospects, given the tremendous demand for PARP inhibitors. Moreover, collaborations with several large pharma companies for the development of Zejula generates a cash flow stream for TESARO and enables sharing of R&D costs. TESARO’s efforts for label expansion of Zejula are also encouraging. However, TESARO is heavily dependent on Zejula for growth, which concerns us. Meanwhile, competition in the PARP inhibitor segment is rising with two other approved drugs and several companies developing their candidates. The company has lowered sales guidance for the drug in its Q2 earnings call. TESARO’s shares have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered TESARO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Argus reduced their price target on TESARO from $154.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of TESARO in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TESARO to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Shares of TESARO traded up $0.31, hitting $27.17, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 46,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,481. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -29.71, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.56. TESARO has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $136.45.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.66) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. TESARO had a negative net margin of 180.29% and a negative return on equity of 285.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.82) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that TESARO will post -11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TESARO news, Director Arnold L. Oronsky sold 10,000 shares of TESARO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $267,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,062.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 7,142 shares of TESARO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $307,891.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,329 shares of company stock valued at $582,019. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TESARO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in TESARO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in TESARO by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in TESARO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in TESARO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000.

TESARO

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

