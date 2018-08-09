Terri B. Sebree Purchases 3,800 Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZYNE) Stock

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) President Terri B. Sebree acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $22,002.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 182,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,941.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 4.44. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $15.14.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.12). equities research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 678,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 24,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

ZYNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome.

